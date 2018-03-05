Nintendo Switch One Year Anniversary Resets Switch Playtimes

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Nintendo Switch owners were surprised to see their playtime records reset just in time for the hybrid console's first anniversary on the market. The reset has affected players worldwide and suggests that the Switch was only programmed to keep track of playtime for one year.

The issue was first brought into attention by a user from the video game website ResetEra. According to the user, play times for launch games are being reset on Switch profile's all across the globe.

The resets were observed to have coincided with the Switch's release last year. Many early adopters have seen their playtimes reduced to zero as if they were playing them for the first time. Nintendo has acknowledged the issue and has released a statement assuring that the reset will be addressed soon.

"Some Nintendo Switch owners' play activity information is displaying incorrectly," a representative from the company told IGN. "We are aware of the issue and we expect to have more information to share in the near future."

The issue is expected to be fixed with a new firmware update. However, Nintendo has yet to announce when such an update will arrive.

The Nintendo Switch has had a stellar year with nearly 15 million units sold by end of 2017. The company has repeatedly updated their sales projections over the past few months to compensate for the console constantly exceeding sales expectations.

Nintendo has wisely decided to stay away from the grueling console wars. Instead of slugging it out with the most advanced hardware available, the company opted to offer gamers an intuitive new device along with a line of compelling first party games.

Looking into the console's second year, fans can expect even more titles to arrive. These include first-party games that include classic characters like "Kirby Star Allies," "Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze" and "Mario Tennis Aces" to third-party games like "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus" and "DARK SOULS: REMASTERED." There's also the new Labo Toy-Cons that are expected reinstate Nintendo is the king of living room entertainment.