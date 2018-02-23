Nintendo Switch To Receive 'Payday 2'

Starbreeze Studios The only thing standing between the "Payday" gang and the paycheck of a lifetime is a horde of angry police officers. Oh, and maybe just a few months' worth of updates.

Nintendo Switch owners can soon enjoy the thrilling heists of "Payday 2" according to publisher Starbreeze. However, the hybrid console's version of the game will be an outdated one being over 8 months behind the version currently available on PC.

The revelation came after an early recipient of the game reportedly streamed the game. During the stream, viewers saw a number of missing features such as the ability to speed up the end of heists screens and flashbangs suggesting that it's an older version of the game.

Fans quickly expressed their outrage on the Switch subreddit with players having lots of discussions about the state of the upcoming game. Their fears were soon founded after the publisher confirmed that Switch owners will indeed receive an outdated version of the game.

"'Payday 2' is releasing on Switch with content up to and including the 'Most Wanted' update, which is equivalent to the content released through mid-2017 on PC," Starbreeze told Polygon. "PS4 and Xbox One received one additional update after that, the 'Master Plan' update, which released near the end of 2017."

According to Starbreeze, the decision to release an outdated version stemmed from the need to release the game early on the platform. To do this they had to go with the content ported and available at the time of console submission. Starbreeze promised players that future content update for the Switch is already planned.

It's unclear if the recent statements will do anything to quell gamer's anger. However, judging from recent posts on Reddit, the community is skeptical that the game will receive updates upon release.

"Can't say I'm surprised at this point," said one post. "Also, I don't expect any patches for the Switch Version and nobody who buys it should either."

The Nintendo Switch version of "Payday 2" is set to be released on Feb. 27 in the United States.