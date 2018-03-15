PC version of the RPG also expected to be released worldwide next month

NIS America Promotional picture for 'Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana'

Currently, only PS Vita and PlayStation 4 owners have been able to play "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" but that will change later this year.

First off, Nintendo Switch owners in Japan now have a specific date to look forward to in terms of when they can expect to get their hands on the game.

In a recent issue of Famitsu, publisher Nippon Ichi Software revealed that fans in Japan will be able to play the aforementioned RPG on the Switch starting June 28, Siliconera reported.

Should the publisher be able to meet that release date, that would mean that the Switch version will be made available nearly two years after the game was first released for the PS Vita in Japan.

Unfortunately for Switch owners in other parts of the world, it is still unknown when exactly the version of the RPG they need will be released where they are, though a summer 2018 release window is still currently attached to it.

According to a recent report from Twinfinite, the upcoming Switch version is expected to be similar to the PS4 variant, which means it will also come with DLC not featured in the PS Vita edition.

The release window for the PC version of "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" was also revealed not too long ago.

NIS America president Takuro Yamashita recently talked to "Greg's RPG HeaveN" about the release of the PC version and shared that the plan was to release that edition of the game next month.

A more specific release date for the PC version has not been provided yet, though that should be shared soon enough.

The RPG has been generally well-received ever since it was first made available, and while there were localization issues to start, the developers and publishers have since applied fixes to address those.

More news about "Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana" should be made available soon.