Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4: Find The Right Gaming Bundle for a Valentine's Gift

With Valentine's Day coming up in the horizon, sellers seem to be making the most out of the holiday as it has been revealed that there will be several bundles to be offered at a discount just in time to give as a gift to a loved one. The deals come from NewEgg, eBay, and others.

According to reports, the first thing that fans might want to nab before Valentine's Day is a deal from NewEgg, which offers a Nintendo Switch bundle that includes a Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con with the critically acclaimed and well-loved game, "Fire Emblem Warriors." Together, the Nintendo Switch bundle will cost fans $339, which is more or less $100 off the original price of the items in the bundle. For those who would prefer a Nintendo Switch "Super Mario Odyssey" bundle, eBay is offering just that for $399. As one of the most popular games on Nintendo's best-selling console, the deal is a sure steal.

Meanwhile, further reports reveal that the aforementioned deals are not the only bundles that will be offered this month. A PlayStation 4 Pro with 1TB of internal memory bundled with "Monster Hunter: World" and "Titanfall 2" is on sale at eBay for $399.99. However, it is important to note that the deal is scheduled to expire on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. EST. The Microsoft Store has also joined the fray, as they are offering a $100 discount for Xbox One S bundles and titles like "Minecraft."

More titles and bundles can be found in the respective stores of Nintendo, Microsoft, and Sony. As such, fans are encouraged to dig through the listings to find the right bundle for their needs. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay updated.