Nintendo Talks About Why DLC Is A Good Fit For The Switch

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Over the years, Nintendo has been leaning heavily towards DLC (downloadable content) for its games with most titles for the Nintendo Switch now receiving expansions and season passes. According to Nintendo President Tatsumi Kimishima, this is set to explode next year with the company planning to beef up its post-launch content support for its games.

Since the launch of its current flagship console, the company has announced a season pass for "Zelda: Breath of the Wild," an expansion pass for "Xenoblade Chronicles 2," a host of updates and DLC for "Splatoon 2." And this is just the tip of the iceberg with nearly all of their first-party releases this year having seen free or paid DLC.

In a recent interview with IGN, Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo's Entertainment Planning and Development Division general manager talked about why DLC is a good fit for Switch.

"I think that titles that you download when you purchase have a very good compatibility with the idea of additional content," Takahashi, "I believe the Nintendo Switch, compared to most of our recent hardware, makes some of the best use of the ability to download titles in their entirety, since it's a console that you can also carry as a portable. We certainly like to think about which software titles would have a great value for additional content to be added."

Elsewhere in the interview, Takahashi also talked about the Switch's potential due to its unique design. According to him, one of the hybrid console's great strengths is that though gamers can play it as if it's a regular console, they can also separate these two controllers from the hardware. This opens up a whole slew of possibilities with regards to future accessories that can be added.

Takahashi added that Nintendo is also happy to see fans themselves try out their own handcrafted customization options with the Joy-Con. According to him, the company embraces such creativity saying that lot of joy to be had from handmaking something.