Nintendo To Release New 'Mario Kart' Game on Mobile

REUTERS/Yuya Shino A shopper rides the escalator past Nintendo advertisements at an electronics retail store in Tokyo January 20, 2014.

Nintendo will release another installment to its "Mario Kart" video game franchise, but this time, it will be launched on mobile platforms.

In a series of news updates, Nintendo confirmed that it will release a mobile game named "Mario Kart Tour."

The news was confirmed by Nintendo of America through its official Twitter page where the company said: "The checkered flag has been raised and the finish line is near. A new mobile application is now in development: Mario Kart Tour!"

As the franchise title suggests, the video game series brings gamers' favorite "Super Mario" characters to the kart racing tracks. The first title ever released for the series was launched in 1992 for the Super NES gaming console.

Decades later, the "Mario Kart" franchise has not lost its charm. Its latest installment "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe," which is exclusively available on the Nintendo Switch, has already sold more than seven million copies worldwide as of last month since its release in April 2017.

There is no doubt that Nintendo is one of the pioneers in the video game industry. However, the company admits that it needs more push in the mobile gaming market. That effort manifested with the release of four titles in 2017 including "Super Mario Run" and "Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp." This strategy still appears to be in Nintendo's roadmap, especially with the announcement of another major franchise making the move to the mobile gaming scene.

Back in May 2017, Nintendo was also rumored to be working on a mobile game spinoff of "The Legend of Zelda" in a report from Wall Street Journal. However, Nintendo has yet to confirm this news.

Meanwhile, there is very little information revealed about "Mario Kart Tour." However, fans may get some clues based on how Nintendo approached the release of "Super Mario Run" before 2016 ended.

"Super Mario Run" was initially released on iOS but was also made available on Android several months later. The game does its job as an on-the-go title, thanks to its one-tap gameplay mechanics. However, many players and critics could not overlook the fact that most of its stages could only be accessed after paying $10.

Right now, the only clue that fans have on "Mario Kart Tour" is that it will be released within the next fiscal year, which runs from April 2018 to March 2019.