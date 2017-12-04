Nissan Unveils 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'-Themed Vehicles at L.A. Auto Show

Facebook/StarWarsMovies A promotional image for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

With "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" set to hit theaters next week, Nissan is now kicking its promotion of the film up a notch. After releasing the Nissan Rogue vehicle last year to promote "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," the car company has now unveiled seven new "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"-themed cars at the L.A. Auto Show to build buzz for the next "Star Wars" film.

Nissan is once again doing a promotional tie-in for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" this year just as it did last year for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story," when it reimagined a version of one of its best-selling vehicles to promote the film. This year, however, the car company has unveiled not just one but seven vehicles with "Star Wars" upgrades, all of which are 2018 models.

One of the vehicles unveiled is the 2018 Nissan Altima as Special Forces TIE Fighter, which comes with custom wheels, a full-body "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" wrap, and the fighter's dual wings. Modeled after Kylo Ren, the 2018 Nissan Maxima, on the other hand, looks more sinister with its red headlights and underbody lighting. Another Nissan Maxima was also remodeled as Captain Phasma, whose design and color make it look more feminine. According to the car company, this particular model is "a celebration of female strength."

Also included in the lineup is a Nissan Rogue remodeled as X-wing, which features BB-8 on top of it as its GPS unit. Another Nissan Rogue Sport has also been remodeled as an A-wing with dual lit-up thrusters at its rear, blue wheels, and laser cannons. One of the coolest of them is the Nissan Titan as the AT-M6, a gigantic vehicle in the First Order's arsenal for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"-themed cars are not for sale.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will hit theaters on Dec. 15.