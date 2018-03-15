No Intimate Scene for Kylo Ren and Rey in 'Star Wars 9,' Rian Johnson Hints

Facebook/StarWarsPH Promotional photo for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

More and more fans are hoping to see Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley) hook up in the future. In fact, shippers want them to have a traditional intimate scene in "Star Wars 9." However, "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" director Rian Johnson hinted in a recent interview that an intimate scene between the two may not happen.

The end of "Empire Strikes Back" saw Han Solo and Princess Leia share a steamy kiss. Because of this, shippers of Kylo Ren and Rey believe that it is also possible for the two to get intimate — more intimate than just kissing each other — in the third and final installment in the current "Star Wars" trilogy.

Following the events in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," fans predict that "Star Wars 9" will see Kylo Ren redeeming himself and Rey becoming one with the force. In the previous installment, the two characters had a hand-touching scene, and while that might pave the way for their future romance, Johnson said that was as intimate as the two are likely to get.

While attending a panel to discuss "Star Wars: The Last Jedi's" VOD and digital release, Johnson was asked about Rey and Kylo Ren's possible romantic storyline and fans' call for a sex scene. "One of my favorite shots of the movie, is those two fingers touching. That's the closest thing we'll get to a sex scene in a 'Star Wars' movie," she said, hinting that "Star Wars 9" may not be able to give what Kylo Ren and Rey's shippers want to see in the film.

After Johnson's remark, Mark Hamill, who was seated beside Johnson at the panel, then quipped, "I didn't even get that." Since the "Star Wars" franchise is a franchise for people of all ages, it's not surprising that Lucasfilm does not have plans of going to the sex route anytime soon.

"Star Wars 9" is set for release on Dec. 20, 2019.