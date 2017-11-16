No Major Marvel Phase 4 Announcement Until After 'Avengers 4,' Says Kevin Feige

Facebook/Avengers Promotional image for the 'Avengers'

"Avengers: Infinity War" has yet to hit theaters, but its sequel, "Avengers 4," is already in production. The last film in the "Avengers" franchise is set to end the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige said earlier this week that he would not make any announcement on MCU's Phase 4 until after "Avengers 4."

As of now, little is known about Marvel Phase 4 except that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is the first Phase 4 movie. Previously, Marvel also announced that it had already set dates for its three Phase 4 movies in 2020, but it did not reveal the titles of those three movies. "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is not included in the said lineup because it will arrive shortly after "Avengers 4."

While many fans are excited to know the details of Marvel Phase 4 movies, Feige revealed in an interview earlier this week that the studio would not reveal anything until after the theatrical release of "Avengers 4," which set to hit the screens in May 2019.

"It won't be for a while. Our focus is on the next six movies. Finishing the first three phases, getting untitled "Avengers" out into the world in May 2019 before publicly focusing on anything else," he said.

Feige's statement shouldn't come as a surprise for fans, especially since this isn't the first time that he said he wouldn't make any major announcement about the next phase of Marvel anytime soon.

Despite lack of major announcements, however, fans can be sure that the next phase of Marvel will explore the MCU's cosmic universe with its future films. Feige also previously hinted that one of the films slated for 2020 is a sequel to "Doctor Strange."

Marvel's current outing is "Thor: Ragnarok." Its next film, "Avengers: Infinity War," will hit theaters on May 4, 2018. This will be followed by the "Avengers 4" on May 3, 2019.