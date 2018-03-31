'No Man's Sky' Is Coming to Xbox One After Years of PS4 and PC Exclusivity

"No Man's Sky," the space exploration game, is about to come to the Xbox One. It will be the first time that the series will be coming over to Microsoft's home console after years of being available exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and PC.

The Xbox One version of "No Man's Sky" will be coming to the console in digital form in addition to the usual physical release, with the disc version being published by 505 Games, according to Polygon.

Steam/No Man's Sky/Hello Games "No Man's Sky" by Hello Games is Now Headed to the Xbox One, and the version will include all the currently available expansions for the game including "Foundation, "Pathfinder" and "Atlas Rises."

Along with an Xbox One version of the original game, Hello Games will also be coming out with "No Man's Sky NEXT," a free content pack for all three versions of the game.

"Coming in Summer 2018 is No Man's Sky NEXT, a free update for PS4, PC, Xbox and WeGame. It's our largest update so far, and we're working our socks off," Sean Murray of "No Man's Sky" posted on Twitter last Thursday, March 29, along with a video teaser of the upcoming version of the game.

They will have to work extra hard even two years after the game first launched, after the fiasco resulting to fans asking for refunds of the game. Back when the game first came out in 2016, what came out was "No Man's Sky" that many players and critics called an unfinished and incomplete version of the game the studio hinted at in all their promotional materials.

Hello Games looks to have taken this lesson to heart, with studio co-founder Sean Murray holding back details on the upcoming update.

"We called this update 'Next,' because it's an important next step on a longer journey for us and the community," Murray said in an email statement. "I'd love to avoid talking completely and just make things people can play, but we knew this was going to leak anyway, and I think it's news that should make a lot of folks happy," he added

"We've been working our socks off on this and it's by far our biggest update so far. It will be free to existing players, and we'll continue to support No Man's Sky in this way for the foreseeable future," Murray went on to say. The upcoming free update will be available for the PlayStation 4, PC and the new Xbox One version of "No Man's Sky."

"Foundation brought base building, freighter ownerships and survival game mode; Pathfinder introduced vehicles, online base sharing, and permadeath; Atlas Rises added 30 hours of story, a new procedural mission system and a visual overhaul," Hello Games noted in its announcement.