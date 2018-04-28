Unclear why the features have remained in the files and whether the developers are still planning to do something with them

No Man's Sky official website More features are coming soon to 'No Man's Sky'

Though it has been nearly two years since "No Man's Sky" was first released, there are gamers still angry that not all of the features teased for the game ahead of launch were included in the day one version.

In the period of time since that initial launch, the developers have gone ahead and released a variety of feature-filled updates for free, and these were not just focused on fixing bugs, too.

"Foundation," "Path Finder" and "Atlas Rises" were all meaty updates that improved the base game by adding several new features fans have been longing for.

Still, there are gamers who don't think that those updates are enough and they still feel like they were deceived by the developers, and thus, they are opting to remain away from the game.

Interestingly enough, though, some recent discoveries could be hinting that there's still a chance that those features teased prior to "No Man's Sky" release that remain absent currently, may still end up going live in the future.

Spotted by One Angry Gamer, a video posted by "Cobra TV" features data-miner/modder RayRod discussing some things that can be seen in the game's files.

Among the things found by the data-miner are the E3 pre-release biomes.

For those who are struggling to remember what those were, they can be seen in the video embedded below.

Given that among the many early complaints players had about the game was the lack of biome diversity, they probably would have appreciated if those ended up being included in the day one version.

RayRod also found other items lurking in the files that could have enabled the game to feature different weather systems as well as building density, resource and rare substance rules.

Additional creature and water rules were also discovered, and there are elements that could have also changed how AI worked inside the game.

Features for factions were also found.

Now, it remains unclear at this point why these features were omitted from the game, but there's still a chance that they could end up being activated anyway.

Late last month, director Sean Murray announced that they have another update in the works, and this one is going to be known as "NEXT." Murray opted not to detail the features that will be included in "NEXT" during that initial announcement, but he did state that it will be the "biggest update so far."

Many players who have stuck with the game are hoping that the developers will be going big with "NEXT" by introducing a more fleshed-out multiplayer feature.

It's not out of the question, though, that the "NEXT" update will also contain features that were teased previously but have remained unavailable so far. Who knows? Maybe doing something like that will even bring back those players who felt deceived early on.

Fans will be able to hear more about what the "NEXT" update contains soon enough, as it will be officially released for the game sometime this summer.

More news about "No Man's Sky" should be made available soon.