'No Man's Sky' Rumors: Possible Price for Xbox One Version Surfaces Online

No Man's Sky official website 'No Man's Sky' was officially announced for the Xbox One last week

The folks from Hello Games made it official last week. "No Man's Sky" is finally on its way to the Xbox One.

Along with that announcement, developers shared that the version coming to Microsoft's current-gen gaming platform will arrive with the features added in the previously released "Foundation," "Path Finder" and "Atlas Rises" updates.

The features that will be introduced in the "NEXT" are also going to be made available to Xbox One players right away.

There are still some questions surrounding the upcoming version of the survival/space exploration title, such as one related to how much it will cost on launch day.

Thus far, an official price point is yet to be announced, but something that surfaced online recently could be shedding more light on that matter.

Spotted just recently by Gearnuke, a listing for the Xbox One version of "No Man's Sky" is currently up on Amazon, and it contains a price point for the game. According to the listing, the upcoming game will be sold for $49.99.

As Gearnuke noted, the price point included in the Amazon listing seems a bit high considering that this game has been out for nearly two years, though of course, only PS4 and PC players have been able to experience it during that time.

It is worth noting that a $49.99 price tag for the Xbox One version of the game would actually be lower than what the title was originally sold for. The PS4 and PC versions were originally priced at $59.99 on launch day.

Again, the price point included in the Amazon listing is not official yet, so prospective buyers are still urged to keep tabs on Hello Games and 505 Games, the official distributor for the Xbox One variant.

One more thing worth noting about that Amazon listing is that it also indicates that the game will be released on July 31 of this year, though that is probably just a placeholder.

Since the Xbox One version is going to arrive with the features of the "NEXT" update already included right away, many fans are hoping that the developers are working on significant additions, and that seems like a safe assumption given that the update has been billed as the "biggest" one yet.

The "Foundation," "Path Finder" and "Atlas Rises" were all feature-filled updates, so developers are really going to have to outdo themselves with "NEXT."

Many fans over on Reddit are speculating that the "NEXT" step the developers may take with this game is to further flesh out its multiplayer component. Multiplayer is something that fans have been calling for even before the game was released, so it would be a big deal if the developers can finally deliver a better version of that feature.

Fans are also hoping that the developers will continue to build upon the work they've already done by adding more variants of vehicles, planets and even NPCs.

In all likelihood, the contents of the "NEXT" update will be shared over the coming weeks and months along with more details pertaining to the Xbox One version of "No Man's Sky."