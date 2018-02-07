No to Cheaters: Mass Banning on 'Battlefield 1' and 'PUBG'

Facebook/playbattlegrounds "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" to release a series of anti-cheat updates

Two of the most prominent titles in the first-person shooter genre have been cracking down hard on cheaters, as "Battlefield 1" and "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" ban millions of players.

The more famous title of the two, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," or simply known as "PUBG," has banned a whopping 1,044,000 cheaters in January alone. This number is more than two-thirds of the total number of players banned for all of 2016. Despite this, issues continue to escalate as the developers plan to release a series of anti-cheat updates to prevent more cheating.

PUBG Corp. has recently announced a security update scheduled for release on Feb. 5; however, a delay in its PC release was announced within the same day. Some measures are already in place, such as the ReShade program blocker, but there is no news yet of when the full update will arrive for PC. With its significantly larger player base on PC, it only makes sense for PUBG to be more stringent with its application.

EA DICE, on the other hand, is taking the same steps toward cheat-free competitive playing for its video game "Battlefield 1." On Feb. 5, the developers announced its recent anti-cheat movement and progress, with having sanctioned 8,500 accounts in one month.

"Over the past six months, we've steadily ramped up our anti-cheat efforts, working closely with the FairFight team to detect and remove more cheaters than ever before. In October alone, we sanctioned over 8,500 accounts. Since then, instances of cheating have declined. While we have made significant gains, we still can do more," the report reads.

Cheaters are slowly feeling the repercussions as more games and developers tighten their belts on cheating. EA DICE's move to increase security follows the recent controversy that plagued "PUBG," and PUBG's response that resulted 1 million banned cheaters and counting.