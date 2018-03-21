No 'Trigger Warning' for These Pro-Life Students!

Students for Life of America, the nation's largest pro-life youth organization, celebrated victory at the Miami University of Ohio Friday after school officials settled a federal lawsuit in which they agreed to no longer require a "trigger warning" for pro-life speech on campus.

The settlement comes in a dispute that began last October when university officials told members of the campus Students for Life club that they would have to post "warning" in front of their display of 300 crosses which highlighted one cross for every 1,000 abortions conducted by Planned Parenthood in 2017.

Read more: https://www.christianpost.com/news/trigger-warning-no-longer-required-for-pro-life-speech-at-miami-university-of-ohio-221633/