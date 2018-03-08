'Nobodies' Season 2 Spoilers: Protagonists to Work with Melissa McCarthy

Facebook/nobodiestv A promo poster for the sitcom "Nobodies"

The hilarious trailer for American comedy television series "Nobodies" reveals when the show will be returning with its second season, as well as some highlights of what viewers can look forward to as the show progresses.

In the official trailer, the three protagonists, Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf, and Rachel Ramras, all of whom play themselves, expect to attend a wealthy person's party. However, they are mistaken as the expected servers and end up being the waiters of the high-class gathering. This prompts them to create and star in their own television series break into the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, which is the main struggle of these characters since the first season.

The highlights of the trailer are when high-profile comedians Kristen Wiig and Melissa McCarthy, both of whom play themselves as well, make appearances. Australian singer and songwriter Sia appears in the trailer as well, and she is seen attempting to record a vocal track to be used for the opening theme of a comedy show. In the trailer, she is seen being guided by McCarthy.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Davidson, Ramras, and Dorf will be appealing to work with McCarthy in the second season to jump-start their careers in Hollywood through their intended sitcom. However, the trailer shows that behind the scenes, McCarthy can be quite difficult to work with — which is proven by her lines toward Sia, wherein she tells the 42-year-old "Titanium" singer "I own you."

Despite the difficulties that the three protagonists may experience under McCarthy, it is important to mention that the 47-year-old comedian will come through for the characters. Dorf is shown in the trailer speaking to a room full of showrunners, who then tell him that they will not allow him to star in his own sitcom. Dorf does not take this well, and is shown to faint while he is seated.

Season 2 of "Nobodies" premieres on March 29 at 10 p.m. EST on Spike TV.