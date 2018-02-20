Nokia 10 Specs, Rumors: Upcoming Smartphone To Feature Multi-Lens Camera

Reuters/Lehtikuva Lehtikuva The headquarters of Finnish telecommunication network company Nokia is pictured in Espoo, Finland.

Nokia 10 might be launching a new photography innovation for smartphones.

Nokia was once famous for developing camera-phones that are way ahead of their time. From the N-series phones to the Lumia models, the Finnish company offered great camera features that gave other tech giants a run for their money. Recent rumors claim Nokia is attempting to regain its legacy in the world of mobile optics.

Multi-lens Camera

Android Pit notes Zeiss has already patented a miniature zoom camera. It has several lenses arranged in a circular pattern, which has the capacity to rotate. With this new system, users can experiment with a variety of focal lengths plus a wide zoom range.

It's worth noting that HMD Global, the company that makes Nokia brand phones, and optical systems manufacturer Zeiss have been working together since 2017. Considering the fact that Zeiss' patent is under development for smartphones, there is a huge possibility that the Nokia 10 will launch this high-end feature.

From Nokia 10 to Nokia 8

According to reports, HMD Global is currently working on a new flagship phone under the name of Nokia 8 Pro. Sources claim the powerful device is scheduled to be released in August or September 2018, making it a direct successor to the Nokia 8.

Latest rumors also claim that the company will not be introducing any smartphone named Nokia 10. Instead, the so-called Nokia 10 that has been the subject of various leaks in the past few months is actually the Nokia 8 Pro.

Other Specs

Aside from impressive camera features, the Nokia 10 will also boast a Snapdragon 835 chip to keep up with its competitors. Nokia will also reportedly ditch the metal body in favor of glass, as well as an 18:9 display.

The Nokia 10 is expected to be released in Q3 2018.