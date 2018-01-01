Nokia 3310 May Soon Have LTE Version

The Nokia 3310 was limited to 2G networks when it launched earlier this year, narrowing down the number of network providers the phone can work with. HMD Global has since worked on bringing the retro phone to modern standards, with LTE support looking to follow its recent upgrade to 3G.

The new Nokia 3310 was spotted in the TENAA, the Chinese telecommunications authority, with support for 4G LTE, according to Phone Radar. This posting seems to confirm earlier rumors that HMD Global has been working on a 4G LTE version of the retro phone, making it possible for the handset to operate in more countries.

Reuters/PAUL HANNA Nokia 3310 device is displayed after its presentation ceremony at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.

The listing came with a photo that more or less confirms that this is another version of the new Nokia 3310, even with a different OS. Interestingly, this device is listed to run on the Alibaba's Yun OS, an offshoot of the Android Open Source Project.

This OS could be a lighter version of Android geared for low-spec feature phones, and as such, it does not have access to Google Play Services.

More details from the listing came out to confirm that this device is, indeed, the Nokia 3310 as revamped by HMD Global. The phone is listed to have a 2.4-inch color display at 240 by 320 resolution, just like the earlier models.

Unlike the earlier versions, though, this LTE-enabled model packs a more powerful 1.5 GHz dual-core processor and 256 MB of memory. 512 MB of storage is also available, which can be expanded up to 32 GB via the MicroSD card slot.

When it first came out in May this year, the new Nokia 3310 was limited by its 2G network to select regions in the UK. It won't be until September until new 3G versions enabled AT&T and T-Mobile subscribers to use the phone with their network providers in the U.S., as The Verge notes.