Nokia 6 2018 Specs: Device Set to Be Unveiled This Week

(Photo: HMD Global) The original Nokia 6.

The Nokia 6 2018 will see the light of day sooner than fans expect.

HMD Global has announced an event scheduled on Friday, Jan. 5, teasing the arrival of the next-generation iteration of the handset. The unveiling was initially thought to take place on Jan. 19, where the company also set an event for.

Although the big day is so close, the Chinese certification agency TENAA, which is usually one of the final stops of a new mobile product before it is released in the country, still beat the company to revealing what the Nokia 6 2018 will have in store for users.

HMD Global will save the bezel-less design for higher tier offerings and is keeping the 16:9 aspect ratio for the device's 5.5-inch Full high-definition (HD) display. This also means that the bezels on the front are not getting chopped.

Users will see the serious upgrades in the performance side of things as the Nokia 6 2018 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, which is quite the leap from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430.

The random-access memory (RAM) will remain at 4 GB while the storage will still be at 32 and 64 GB, which can be expanded via the hybrid dual SIM slot on the device that can be used for a microSD card.

Unfortunately, the Nokia 6 2018 will not see any improvements in the camera department. This means that the handset will keep the16-megapixel sensor on its rear as well as the 8 MP selfie snapper. However, the former will now be accompanied by the fingerprint scanner, which was relocated from the front.

According to TENAA, the new Nokia 6 will come with three color variants — white, blue, and black — and it should not take long before users get to lay their eyes on this 2018 version.