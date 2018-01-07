Nokia 6 2018 Specs, Price: 2nd-Gen Midranger to Get Android 8.0 Oreo on First Boot

(Photo: Reuters/Paul Hanna) The new Nokia 6 is displayed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 27, 2017.

For a midranger, the next-generation Nokia 6 is getting a bit of flagship treatment. It turns out HMD Global is committed to bring the latest software to its smartphones regardless of the category.

While the Nokia 6 2018 will arrive with the Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, the Finnish company has confirmed that the handset will be updated to Android 8.0 Oreo on its first boot.

This means that those who purchase the device will be able to enjoy the new features and tweaks that the latest Android mobile operating system has to offer.

It gets better as the Nokia 6 2018 model headed to China (TA-1504) will come with optional support for Google services, which means users can download and install the Google Play Store APK.

As for the rest of the specs, the new HMD Global offering is quite the upgrade from its predecessor and it is evident on the hardware alone.

The Nokia 6 2018 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor, which should provide an overall improved performance from the original's Snapdragon 430 chipset. This will be bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) as well as 32 to 64 GB of storage.

Another improvement over its predecessor is the addition of OZO Audio recording, an advanced spatial audio technology with 3D capture and playback capabilities that allows users to capture high-fidelity 360-degree sound.

Design-wise, the Nokia 6 2018 bids the physical home button goodbye, which is why the fingerprint sensor is now found on the rear panel.

While the handset is getting the same set of cameras — a 16 MP rear-facing camera and an 8 MP selfie, HMD Global threw in the Bothie mode that was only available to its higher-tier offerings Nokia 7 and Nokia 8.

The Nokia 6 2018 will hit the shelves on Jan. 10. Users in China can now preorder it.