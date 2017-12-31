Nokia 6 2018 Specs, Release Date: Device Pops Up on TENAA Once Again

(Photo: HMD Global) The Nokia 6.

It looks like the rumored next-generation Nokia 6 will come with at least two versions.

What is believed to be the second variant of smartphone with the name Nokia 6 (2018) has popped up on the Chinese certification agency TENAA and it appears to be a lower-end version of the upcoming offering.

The first iteration that initially emerged a couple of weeks ago boasts a tall 18:9 display. However, this newly emerged device comes with a 5.5-inch screen with 16:9 aspect ratio only despite what appears to be smaller bezels on the sides.

The only other change other than this is the dimension that the device comes in. The Nokia 6 (2018) appears to be shorter in height but thicker at 148.8 x 75.8 x 8.15 mm).

The rest of the specs listed on TENAA are the same as the first Nokia 6 (2018) that paid a visit to the regulatory board prior. It will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm processor clocked at 2.2 GHz.

It is unknown what specific model it is but it is believed that it is either Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 or the Snapdragon 660 processor. Whatever it ends up being, it will come with 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 to 64 GB of storage.

The imaging department is not getting an upgrade though. Like the original, the Nokia 6 (2018) will sport a 16-megapixel (MP) camera on the rear and an 8 MP selfie snapper.

The new version is not getting the latest Android software either. According to TENAA, it is getting the Android 7.1.1 Nougat, which is the same version that this year's version was shipped in.

There is change planned on the battery either as the Nokia 6 (2018) will come with the same 3,000 mAh battery that its predecessor got.

It is unknown when Nokia 6 (2018) will be launched, but a TENAA visit indicates that its arrival is imminent. It is said it will be one of HMD Global's first releases for the new year.