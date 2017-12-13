(Photo: Nokia) The Nokia 6.

HMD Global is gearing up for the imminent release of the next-generation Nokia 6.

Following its initial visit on the Chinese certification agency TENAA a couple of days ago, the handset's listing has been updated with images showing the device from all angles along with new information on its key specifications and features.

The Nokia 6 (2018) will come with a tall 18:9 display at 5.5 inches, which means minimal bezels on the top and bottom portion and even thinner ones on the sides.

Because of this bezel-less trend-compliant design, the fingerprint scanner was placed on what GSM Arena can glean from the images as an aluminum unibody.

This biometric sensor sits just below the new Nokia 6's single rear camera (the device will not get the dual camera treatment after all, as opposed to previous reports).

The module is bound with the LED flash in a vertical orange-accented strip, a design Nokia 5 users will recognize. Also found on the back panel are antenna bands.

With regards to the specs, the Nokia 6 (2018) is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor bolstered by 4 GB of random-access memory (RAM) and 32 GB of storage.

The next-gen Nokia 6 is just one of the first attempts of HMD Global at officially going bezel-less. The company found itself a tad late to the party with this year's flagship Nokia 8 still deemed a bit too chunky compared to other 2017 releases like the Samsung Galaxy S8, LG G6 and iPhone X.

Since it comes as one of the final requirement before any device is allowed to be sold in China, a TENAA certification means that the Nokia 6 (2018) will be unveiled sooner rather than later so it will likely be the first devices that will welcome the new year.