Nokia 7 Plus Release Date, Specs: New Renders Reveal Nokia 7 Plus Design

Reuters/Lehtikuva Lehtikuva The headquarters of Finnish telecommunications network company Nokia is pictured in Espoo, Finland

Notable mobile reporter and leaker Evan Blass revealed the possible first look into Nokia 7 Plus, the brand's first Android One device, which is expected to be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) later this month.

Nokia 7 Plus is a fresh take on last year's Nokia 7, but with a few notable twists that should keep consumers excited.

Based on the leaked renders, Nokia 7 Plus will come in two new color options — one in black and white with copper highlight, and another in chocolate brown, also accented by copper highlights. The upcoming model still sports relatively substantial bezels, unlike many recent releases that are going for the bezel-less look. Still, this is Nokia's first 18:9 display combined with curved corners.

An Android One stamped is seen on the back of the device. The circular module just below the camera could possibly be a fingerprint scanner, which is also seen in the second-generation Nokia 6. The rear camera itself is rumored to be a double Zeiss lens camera.

Consumers would see a hardware upgrade with the 7 Plus as well. Last year's Nokia 7 has midrange features with a Snapdragon 630 and 4 GB of RAM. Nokia 7 Plus, according to rumors, will run on Snapdragon 660, with other specs mostly similar with those of its predecessor, as well as 64 GB built-in storage.

Nokia 7 , with Android One in tow pic.twitter.com/r5sbFUxsyx — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 15, 2018

As an Android One device, 7 Plus will run on an unmodified version of Google's OS. Android One is said to be the "purest" form of Android. That means less bloatware and more software updates.

Apart from Nokia 7 Plus, Blass also release leaked renders of entry-level Nokia 1. Earlier reports say it will run on Android Go and will have 512 MB to 1 GB of RAM.

The renders show heavy bezels on the budget camera, which comes in simple and compact designs of black and red.

Both Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 1 are expected to be announced at MWC 2018 in late February.