Nokia 7 Plus Specs, Release Date: Leak Reveals 18:9 Display, Pro Mode, Big Camera Upgrades

Nokia 7 is indeed getting the Plus treatment, and the device also gets the honor of being HMD Global's first smartphone toting an 18:9 display.

This is one of the exciting details revealed in a new leak on Baidu. It is detailed there that the screen will be at 6 inches, but it will only have high-definition (HD) resolution, which might not look too good on a massive display.

The images of the Nokia 7 Plus provided on the leak show little to no bezels on the sides, and forehead and chin just thick enough to house the necessary sensors. Due to the quality of the leaked images, however, it is difficult to see if the Nokia 7 Plus will feature a home button the bottom bezel, which could accommodate one if HMD Global wanted it to.

It is to be pointed out that a fingerprint scanner is on the rear panel, just below the dual camera setup, which, as per the leak, will be comprised of a "wide" 12-megapixel (MP) sensor and a "tele" 13 MP camera that boasts 2X zoom.

Both these Nokia 7 Plus cameras can do the "Bothie," which means users can capture a photo using either of the rear cameras and the 16 MP selfie snapper (also revealed in the leak) at the same time.

This is in addition to another imaging-focused perk called the Pro mode that offer extensive manual settings, as well as the Tetracell technology that combines four pixels in one photo post-processing, tech that Nokia fans last saw in the Nokia 808.

It is also something that Samsung devices are known to ship with, as per Nokiamob.net, which means that the South Korean company might be behind this addition in the Nokia 7 upgrade.

The Nokia 7 Plus will feature a six-layered aluminum body (including glass) with a Ceramic texture and feel. This is to give the smartphone the premium look while remaining less slippery in the hands compared to a normal aluminum finish.

The leak also confirms that the Nokia 7 Plus will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor with 4 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM) and 64 GB of storage. It will come with a Type-C USB and fast charging support.