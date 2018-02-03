Nokia 9 News: 'Sirocco' Version of Existing Flagship Might Arrive Instead of Nokia 9

HMD Global The Nokia 8

HMD Global promises to make a mark at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), and one way the Finnish company plans to do that is with the launch of the Nokia 8 Sirocco.

If the name sounds familiar, that is because ardent fans of Nokia phones likely heard of it before and not just because it is the name of the Mediterranean wind that comes from the Sahara.

Back in 2006, before the era of touchscreen smartphones took over the world, there existed a mobile device called the Nokia 8800. It came with a Sirocco version, the most expensive model from the company at that time. It boasted molded steel panels and sapphire glass with a leather case packed in the box for that extra premium feel.

The model number TA-1005 was recently trademarked as the Nokia 8 Sirocco. The same model number was once believed to be the Nokia 9.

However, it looks like it may be a premium version of the flagship released last September rather than an entirely new high-end offering. Its reported specs show that a lot of enhancements will be made to the point it can be mistaken for another device entirely.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is trading the LCD display with an OLED display by LG, which seems to be all the rage when it comes to mobile screens.

HMD Global is doubling down on the selfie snappers too, adding an extra lens on the front. Interestingly, the rear-facing snappers will be a combination of a 13-megapixel (MP) lens and 12 MP one, as opposed to two 13 MP sensors.

Under the hood, the Nokia 8 Sirocco will come with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. It will pack a bigger 3,250mAh battery as well.

It is unclear if HMD Global will also make cosmetic changes to further live up to the Sirocco name in Nokia's history. However, it does not look like this will be the case.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is expected to be unveiled at the MWC, which will begin on Feb 28.