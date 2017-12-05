Nokia 9 Release Date, News and Rumors: Flagship Device To Arrive Next Month

HMD Global/Handout via Reuters New Nokia 8 phones are seen in this HMD Global handout picture obtained by Reuters August 16, 2017.

After so many years, the Nokia brand is back in the flagship business with the Nokia 9. HMD Global, the company currently holding the rights to the iconic Finnish brand, is expected to launch the device next month.

A new report reveals that HMD will be holding a product launch event in China on Jan. 19 and that the flagship device is set to take center stage. Alongside it will be the next-gen Nokia 8 will also be made official during the event.

The report also states that the smartphones will be customized for the China market. This likely entails special ROMs where Google services have been replaced by local alternatives as well as other features deemed necessary by Chinese law.

Pricing for the Nokia 9 has also been released and as rumors have suggested, it will be destined for the high-end market with the 6GB/64GB model expected to be priced at CNY 3,699 ($560) while the 6GB/128GB the variant at CNY 4,199 ($635).

Not much is known about the device's specs although rumors have suggested it will come with a 5.5-inch QHD OLDED display and feature a panel with 18:9 aspect ratio. It will also be equipped with the flagship standard Snapdragon 835 SoC, dual rear camera setup, and IP67 certification for water and dust protection. On a preferential note, there will also be no 3.5mm headphone jack which might disappoint some buyers.

HMD Global has been quietly building up the Nokia brand with the release of by releasing a handful of entry-level and mid-range phones such as the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6. With the launch of the Nokia 9 however, the company will be putting the brand back into the flagship market to compete with likes of the Samsung and Apple, something it hasn't done since its days a subsidiary of Microsoft.