Nokia 9 Release Date, Specs Rumors: New Phone Could Come Out at MWC 2018

The Mobile World Congress, still held in Barcelona, Spain just like last year, is coming around again later this month. HMD, the company who is licensed to build Nokia-branded phones, is holding a press conference for new updates, which just might include a reveal of the much awaited Nokia 9.

This year's MWC is also hosting a press conference by HMD, and by now, news outlets like Pocket-Lint has gotten invites to the event. What HMD and Nokia said in their invitation is currently leading tech reporters to wonder if this month could finally see the reveal of Nokia's next flagship phone.

"Are you going to Mobile World Congress in Barcelona? We would love to see you! Join us at the Home of Nokia phones for an intimate and exclusive unveiling of the next chapter of our story," HMD's press invite read, followed by important details about the conference.

Could this "next chapter" be the Nokia 9? Only the attendees of the event, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 25, at 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. local time, can confirm an official word from HMD's Nokia. The conference will be held at the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art that day.

The Nokia 9, if it indeed gets revealed that day, will likely have specs similar to what has been gleaned from an FCC filing that HMD applied for late last year.

The unnamed phone that was submitted to the agency hints that the new Nokia 9 will come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, the same as the previous Nokia 8. There is no detailed information on the amount of memory, as of this time.

Considering that the Nokia 8 carried 4 GB by default, the upcoming Nokia 9 could come with 4 GB or even more, when it perhaps gets revealed on Feb. 25 at the MWC 2018.