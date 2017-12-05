Nokia 9 Specs, Release Date: New Report Leaks January 2018 Debut

(Photo: HMD Global/Handout via Reuters) New Nokia 8 phones are seen in this HMD Global handout picture obtained by Reuters, August 16, 2017.

The Nokia 9 will be among the first wave of flagships that users can expect next year.

According to a report by the Chinese tech portal My Drivers, the highly anticipated handset will be released on Jan. 19 during a product launch event by HMD Global that will be held in China.

A new version of the Nokia 8 will also reportedly be launched alongside the Nokia 9 and both devices should come with a bezel-less design. The smartphones will also reportedly be tailored to the China market.

There have been a lot of reports about the Nokia 9 in the past few months but it is only this time that details about its actual release date came to light.

The handset is expected to be a top-of-the line offering from HMD Global meant to take on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 and iPhone X among many other bezel-less wonders and heavyweights around.

The Nokia 9 will reportedly come with a tall 5.5-inch Quad high-definition (HD) display with an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is becoming the new norm in the mobile scene. This will be achieved, of course, by minimizing the bezels on the front panel.

Under the hood of the next Nokia-branded flagship will be the current-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor with up to 6 GB of random-access memory (RAM) to boot.

On the back of the Nokia 9 will be a dual camera setup likely composed of Carl Zeiss-branded lenses. For an extra strong build, HMD Global will throw in IP67 certification for water and dust protection, which means that it can survive a dip in shallow water. The device will also reportedly ditch the 3.5 mm headphone jack.

The Nokia 9 will reportedly come in two storage configurations. The model with 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB storage will be priced for CNY 3,699 or around $560 while the unit with the same RAM but double the memory will be at CNY 4,199 or roughly $635.