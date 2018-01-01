Non Non Biyori Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime film, “Non Non Biyori: Vacation,” inspired by a manga series written and illustrated by Atto.

What was previously announced as a special project has turned out to be an upcoming film for the Japanese slice-of-life comedy anime series, "Non Non Biyori."

The anime film, which is titled "Non Non Biyori Vacation," will reportedly be featuring returning cast and crew from the anime series, which include Kotori Koiwai as Renge Miyauchi, Rie Murakawa as Hotaru Ichijou, Ayane Sakura as Natsumi Koshigaya, Kana Asumi as Komari Koshigaya and Kaori Nazuka as Kazuho Miyauchi.

Other returning cast members are Rina Satou, Misato Fukuen, and Ryoko Shintani.

The anime film will still be animated by Silver Link, with Shinya Kawatsura and Reiko Yoshida keeping their roles as director and series writer, respectively. Mai Otsuka will still be taking charge of the character design, while Toshiki Kameyama is still handling sound direction.

The upcoming anime series is based on the manga series written and illustrated by Atto, which debut on Media Factory's "Monthly Comic Alive" magazine in 2009. It has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment for release in North America.

It has also since inspired two seasons of a television anime adaptation, as well as two original video animations. The first season, which was animated by Silver Link and directed by Shinya, was released in 2013, with the second season debuting two years later in 2015. Episodes are being streamed online via Crunchyroll in select regions outside Japan.

The story takes place in the countryside and follows Hotaru as he learns to adjust and adapt from a fast-paced life in Tokyo to the slow life in his new home in the country. What new adventures will Hotaru experience and what new lessons will he be learning with his friends, Natsumi, Komari, Renge, and Suguru?

"Non Non Biyori Vacation" will be released sometime in summer 2018.

It was initially announced as an untitled "new anime adaptation" on the 11th collected volume of the "Non Non Biyori" manga series.