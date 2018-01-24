'Norm of the North 2' Is Now in Production, Assemblage Entertainment Confirms

Facebook/NormOfTheNorthMovie Promotional photo for "Norm of the North"

Production on "Norm of the North 2" is already underway, and Assemblage Entertainment is nothing but proud of the project. The Mumbai-based animation studio released the original theatrical feature film in 2016 and is currently working with Splash Entertainment, Lionsgate and DFG Family on the sequel.

The animated feature "Norm of the North" was first released two years ago in North America until it got its license for international release to at least 70 territories. The original film centered on an Arctic lemming who breaks into an evil property development company in New York City. In the film, the titular polar bear (Rob Schneider) and his three lemmings are forced to leave their icy home as it begins to melt. Eventually, they find themselves setting foot in New York, where Norm begins a new life as a performing corporate mascot. However, everything changes when he discovers that his employers are the ones responsible for the meltdown of their Arctic home.

In a recent statement, Assemblage Entertainment revealed that the sequel to the first hit film is arriving this year, saying, "In many first-of-its times, it is unprecedented that an independent animated feature from India is greenlit for a sequel to be watched by global audiences in 2018."

As of this writing, Assemblage Entertainment has not yet given any detail about the sequel except for its 2018 release. It also remains to be seen if Schneider will return as the titular character and if the same creative team from the original film will be back for the sequel.

Directed by Trevor Wall, "Norm of the North" featured the voices of Schneider, Heather Graham, Ken Jeong and Bill Nighty. The original film raked in around $17 million in North America, but there's no data available when it comes to its international box office revenue.

"Norm of the North 2" has yet to have a release date.