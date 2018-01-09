Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple During 75th Golden Globes

Reuters/Mark Blinch Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger during the red carpet premiere of their 2015 film 'Sky'

Norman Reedus and Diane Kruger recently made their first red carpet appearance together as a couple.

It definitely is no secret that "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus is dating German actress Diane Kruger. However, even after confirming their newfound romance last March 2017, the couple has yet to appear on a red carpet event together. However, during the 2018 Golden Globe Awards, the couple finally did just that.

Held at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles last Sunday, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus joined a number of Hollywood's biggest name in celebration of the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The 41-year-old actress and her 49-year-old boyfriend both wore black for the occasion in support of the Time's Up and #MeToo movements and to support the victims of sexual assault and harassment. While mostly keeping to themselves in the 10 months after they confirmed their relationship, the couple certainly didn't shy away from the cameras as they boldly posed for pictures. Not only that, Reedus could also be seen sporting a Time's Up pin on his attire, supporting the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which would, no doubt, help women who have experienced sexual assault by providing legal assistance.

While it was certainly their first time stepping into the red carpet as a couple, Kruger and Reedus have already made a number of red carpet appearances together back when they were co-stars in the 2015 drama film "Sky."

As for Kruger, the night was special for the German actress as her film, "In The Fade," was announced as the winner of the Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language category. In "In The Fade," Kruger plays a woman who is out for vengeance after a bombing kills her husband and young son.

Upon the announcement of her film's victory, Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus shared quite a passionate kiss on camera.