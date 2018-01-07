North Korea and South Korea Plan Meeting for Peace Talks

Reuters/KCNA North Korea and South Korea have set an official talk next week.

North Korea and South Korea are preparing for their official talks that will include agendas to improve their relationship.

South Korea extended an invitation to North Korea for an official talk, which they accepted, CNN reports. South Korean Unification Ministry Spokesman, Baik Tae-hyun, confirmed in a statement that North Korea sent their acceptance to Seoul via fax.

After more than two years without high-level contact, the person-to-person discussion will take place next Tuesday, Jan. 9, at the Peace House in Panmunjom village in the Demilitarized Zone just after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's birthday celebration.

The Korean neighboring countries agreed to iron out the details for their upcoming talk "through the exchange of documents," Baik confirmed. The spokesperson also revealed that one of the agendas for the talk will be "issues related to improving inter-Korean relationships, including the Pyeongchang Olympic Games."

North and South Korea have yet to finalize which members of their government will be included in the coming peace talk.

The last high-level contact talk between the neighboring countries took place in December 2015 at the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea. The complex was run by both North and South Korea, but it was shut down last year when Pyongyang began nuclear missile testing.

However, it appears that both North and South Korea are making sure their upcoming talk will turn out successfully.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is still open to having North Korean athletes join the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang. The North Korean National Olympic Committee is already discussing with the IOC in regards to a possible delegation.

Meanwhile, United States President Donald J. Trump believes that he played a part in the bridging of North and South Korea.

"Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn't firm, strong and willing to commit our total "might" against the North. Fools, but talks are a good thing!" Trump announced on his Twitter.