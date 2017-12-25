North Korea Calls Latest UN Sanctions An 'Act Of War'

Reuters/Damir Sagolj/File Photo A North Korean navy truck carries the Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missile during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.

North Korea sees the latest round of punishing UN sanctions as an "act of war." This is according to Pyongyang who also reminded the United States that the North's rapid development of missiles and atomic weapons means it poses a "substantial nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland."

In a statement released by North Korean state-controlled Korean Central News Agency on Sunday, said the sanctions approved unanimously on Friday by the United Nations Security Council were tantamount to a blockade. The country also threatened retaliation against the US as well as 14 other member nations in the council.

"We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the US nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the US," the Foreign Ministry statement read. "We define this 'sanctions resolution' rigged up by the U.S. and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula and the region, and categorically reject the 'resolution,'"

The new sanctions were adopted by the Security Council following another ICBM (inter-continental ballistic missile) test which experts believe to be the most powerful one yet from North Korea. The resolution cuts supplies of gasoline, diesel and other refined oil products by a total of 89% and bans the export of export of industrial equipment, machinery, transportation vehicles and industrial metals to North Korea.

In addition to the trade embargos, the resolution also requires countries currently hosting North Korean migrant workers to repatriate them within 24 months. According to Nikki Haley, the US ambassador to the UN, the new sanctions will strangle North Korea's energy supplies and tighten restrictions on smuggling.

North Korea warned the US wishes to live in safety, it should abandon its hostile actions. The rogue country also claimed that the US is "terrified at their accomplishment" and is frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on the country.