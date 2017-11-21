North Korea News: 10-Inch Parasite Found Inside Defector's Digestive Tract

Reuters/Hong Ki-won/Yonhap A South Korean soldier talks with a surgeon at a hospital where a North Korean soldier who defected to the South is hospitalized.

Amid the strongman rule of Kim Jong-un, it has long been viewed by experts that the quality of life in North Korea has been marked by nutrition and hygiene concerns for several decades. Proof of which, can apparently be seen through one of the country's defectors.

According to Reuters report, dozens of parasites were found in the digestive tract of the North Korean soldier who was critically injured while defecting and escaping the country. "In my over 20 year-long career as a surgeon, I have only seen something like this in a textbook," said Dr. Lee Cook-jong, the lead surgeon who operated on the soldier, after seeing flesh-colored parasites during surgery on the soldier.

One of the parasites extracted from the soldier measured 10.6 inches long, which surprised the surgeon. Furthermore, found along with the parasites were corn kernels that strongly say a lot about the state of hygiene and nutrition in the country.

"Although we do not have solid figures showing health conditions of North Korea, medical experts assume that parasite infection problems and serious health issues have been prevalent in the country," said Seoul National University College of Medicine professor Choi Min-ho. Choi specializes in the study of parasites, the report added.

In addition, the professor mentioned that the soldier's condition "was not surprising at all," noting the country's problems with hygiene and parasites. The soldier, who is believed to be in his mid-20s, was taken to the hospital last Monday after a daring escape toward South Korea.

Meanwhile, speculations that Kim Jong-un is gravely ill grew stronger as the country has remained silent for over two months in relation to its missile testing. The Guardian reported that according to South Korean intelligence, the dictator has already gained 40 kilograms since coming into power in 2013. He is now estimated at 130 kilograms, according to Lee Cheol-woo of South Korea's ruling party.

In addition, Kim is also said to be having problems getting enough sleep, according to Lee. "He keeps a close tab on any potential threats to his power, including the military, and he is obsessed with ensuring his personal safety. Because of his habitual binge eating and drinking, he is likely to develop adult [lifestyle] diseases," Lee explained.