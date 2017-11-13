North Korea Nuclear Threat Latest News: Donald Trump Continues Personal Taunts Against Kim Jong-Un

U.S. President Donald Trump continues to throw personal insults at North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, further escalating tensions between the nations.

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One upon his return to the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2017.

During the President's trip to Vietnam, he took to Twitter to respond to Kim's comment about him being a dotard, a term which means old and senile.

"Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me 'old' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat'," he wrote. "Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen!"

North Korea's state media agency KCNA claims that it is Trump who is perpetuating and escalating tensions between the countries.

"No-one can predict when that lunatic old man of the White House, lost to sense, will start a nuclear war," KCNA had said. "The world is undergoing unprecedented throes because of Trump, a notorious 'political heretic'."

Additionally, the nation called out citizens of the U.S. to overthrow their leader to stop such looming threats of war.

"The US had better make a decisive choice ... if it does not want a horrible nuclear disaster and tragic doom," they stated.

The U.S. is undertaking the necessary measures to defend a possible attack from North Korea. CBNC reports that the major defense contractor for the U.S. Raytheon, is working on missile defense operations.

Around 20 Standard Missile variants are produced monthly, CBNC reports. These are for both U.S. and Japanese warships stationed in the Pacific.

Longer range SM-3s missiles, as well as the SM-6s, are specifically intended for the defense against a possible North Korean ballistic missile attack. Eventually, the facility is expected to manufacture next-generation SM-3 missiles which are to be called Block II-A. These should be capable of traveling long distances to intercept the intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Raytheon might ship Block-II As to the U.S. and Japan by next year.