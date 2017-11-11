North Korea: US Should Oust Trump From Presidency

Reuters/KCNA Kim Jong Un of North Korea seen here speaking in front of the Ministry of the People's Armed Forces.

Things continue to heat up between North Korea and the United States, as the word war between the two countries continues.

According to a report from USA Today, North Korea's state-run media said that the U.S. should oust President Donald Trump from power "to get rid of the abyss of doom." Moreover, they also called the U.S. president a "lunatic old man." They also said that the U.S. should listen closely "if it does not want a horrible nuclear disaster and tragic doom."

The tirades came after Trump, addressing the South Korean National Assembly on Wednesday, said that "all responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime of North Korea." The U.S. president is currently in China, in the middle of a 12-day Asian trip. He is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping and request the latter to add more on its efforts to pressure Kim Jung-on to put a stop to its nuclear weapons program.

The Washington Post noted that China is currently the biggest trading partner of North Korea. Furthermore, Trump is expected to egg on the country to cut its dealing with Pyongyang and banish the North Korean workers from Chinese territory.

"I hope I speak not only for our countries, but for all civilized nations, when I say to the North: Do not underestimate us, and do not try us," Trump told legislators from South Korea. "We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated," he added.

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-un is working double time in his visits to different factories in Pyongyang. Last week, the 33-year-old dictator inspected the March 16 Factory that is known for manufacturing large scale trucks. The Korea Herald reported that Kim called for the modernization of their country's automotive industry, while identifying the factory as the designated "mother base."

Prior to his automotive factory visit, Kim was also seen inspecting the one of the Pyongyan Cosmetics Factory. Surprisingly, the leader came with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, and his sister, Kim Yo-jong.