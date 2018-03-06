North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Meets South Korean Envoys In Historic Nuclear Talks

Reuters/KCNA North Korean President Kim Jong Un provides guidance on a nuclear weapons program in this undated photo released by Korean Central News Agency, September 3, 2017.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made an "agreement" with South Korea following talks with envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in. According to state-run media, Kim had an "openhearted talk" in Pyongyang regarding nuclear de-escalation in the region paving the way for possible negotiations with the United States.

Kim reportedly hosted a dinner evening for the five special envoys on Monday where they engaged in negotiations. The envoys arrived earlier that day under orders from President Moon with one thing in mind: de-nuclearization.

Before leaving Seoul, Chung Eui-yong, the head of the presidential national security officer who is leading the 10-member delegation told the press that the diplomatic mission also aims to forge stronger and peaceful ties between the two Koreas.

"Most of all, I will deliver President Moon Jae-in's sincere and firm resolution to maintain the dialogue and improvement in relations between the South and the North, which were fostered on the occasion of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, to denuclearise the Korean Peninsula," he said.

Their trip is the first of its kind since the liberal-leaning Moon assumed office in 2017. The meeting itself is currently the pinnacle of over two months of easing tensions between the two countries.

North Korean state media praised the meeting's results adding that Kim Jong Un would be willing to "write a new history of national reunification." However, given the past bloodshed between the two countries and continuing skepticism on both fronts, exactly how this unification will take place is still unclear.

Nevertheless, many are still wary of the North's warm disposition towards its neighbor. Many, including some North Korean defectors, have warned the government not to trust Kim especially now that he has nuclear weapons in his arsenal.

Japan, another US ally in the region also has reservations regarding the North's sincerity and has expressed doubt that the recent meeting will result in anything concrete.