NRA Game Now 'Removed' From App Store

Reuters/Larry Downing The National Rifles Association (NRA) has been subject to controversy due to its strict policies that limit lawmakers to change gun laws in the U.S.

The recent mass shootings in 18 schools in the United States since January has caused political turmoil regarding the gun laws that the U.S. currently has. Just recently, a game from the National Rifles Association (NRA) was removed from the App Store, which could be tied down to the growing controversy.

The latest mass shooting was the biggest to date since the start of the year. It happened in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and school personnel were killed after a mentally-ill student brought an AR-15 rifle and started shooting. The rifle was bought near a gun shop without many constraints.

The shooting game, which was titled as "NRA: Practice Range," is exactly as the name suggests. It is a simple shooting game that lets players practice their marksmanship through a simulated shooting range with several guns to select.

While it is associated with the NRA, it is by no means developed by the association. The game was created by MEDL Mobile. However, its very own creators are now disassociating themselves from the game, claiming that they "don't have anything to do with it (the game and NRA itself) anymore."

Another company that is taking distance is Inedible Software. The company is the publisher of the NRA game, and it is now "hard to track" because of its lack of social media and internet presence, according to Polygon.

NRA has received a lot of flak for its motivation regarding gun laws. The U.S. has one of the loosest gun laws in the world, and former president Barack Obama and the Democrats have pointed out that the NRA is the biggest hurdle when attempting to tweak the Second Amendment Rights of US Citizens.

To make matters worse, the game had a "four years old and above" censorship. It was also released just a few weeks after the Sandy Hook Massacre, enraging the public even more.

Current President Donald Trump has reportedly scheduled a meeting to meet with video game developers and publishers as a method to crack down on school shootings.