Nude Scenes in 'Red Sparrow' Empower Her, Jennifer Lawrence Reveals

Facebook/RedSparrowMovie A promo picture featuring Jennifer Lawrence in "Red Sparrow."

Critics may have panned Jennifer Lawrence's nude scenes in "Red Sparrow," but for Lawrence, such scenes are what particularly empowered her in doing the movie. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how the naked scenes in "Red Sparrow" had helped her get past the scandal she got involved in previously, when dozens of her explicit photos leaked online.

While attending the premiere night of "Red Sparrow" on Monday, the "Hunger Games" star talked about her nude scenes in "Red Sparrow" and said the scenes had actually empowered her following the judgments he had to go through because of the scandal. "The insecurity and fear of being judged for getting nude, what I went through, should that dictate decisions I make for the rest of my life? This movie changed that and I didn't even realize how important changing that mentality was until it was done," she said.

Lawrence also revealed how she challenged herself in ways she had never done before when her "Red Sparrow" character required her to speak in a foreign accent and to dance. "It was really taking on a very different leaf," she said.

The actress also defended film director Francis Lawrence and said that she knew exactly what was going on during the filming. She said the director had already pitched the idea of going naked for certain scenes so she wasn't surprised when it was finally time for her to do those scenes in front of the cameras. She also commended the cast and crew of "Red Sparrow" and said everyone behind the movie was completely professional to work with.

One of Lawrence's most controversial scenes in the movie was the one where she stripped completely naked and lied down on a table as she took part in a seduction training program for Russian spies.

In "Red Sparrow," Lawrence plays Dominika Egorova, a Bolshoi ballerina-turned-spy trained to ensnare targets by seducing them. The movie opened in U.K. theaters on March 1.