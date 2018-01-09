Nvidia 4K Gaming Display Specs And Price: High-End Gaming Performance On A Huge Screen

Nvidia Promotional image for the new Nvidia BFGD 4K gaming monitor

Nvidia is branching away from manufacturing its trademark GPUs (graphics processing unit) to creating to creating 4K HDR (high dynamic range) gaming displays. The company recently unveiled its 65-inch, G-Sync-equipped Big Format Gaming Display at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas with the promise of high-end gaming performance on a huge screen.

The monitor comes with a native 120Hz refresh rate, setting it above standard TVs which claim an "effective" 120Hz. Still this is lower than the standard 144Hz found on most gaming monitors, and even lower than 166Hz that can be achieved through overclocking.

Still with the BFGD, Nvidia hopes to bridge the gap between high-end gaming monitors and big-screen TVs. Developed with partners HP, Asus, and Acer, the monitor is practically the size of a living-room TV. Definitely bigger than the "puny" 30-something-inch desktop monitor most PC gamers are accustomed to.

What separates the Nvidia BFGD from other big screen TVs is it comes equipped with Nvidia's G-Sync technology. G-Sync employs variable refresh rates to synchronize a display's refresh rate and gameplay frame rates to prevent artifacts like tearing and stutter. Nvidia claims it will deliver a "highly responsive, smooth, tear-free, immersive gaming experience unmatched by any display of this size."

These issues are the main reason why most gaming monitors have been kept compact. By bloating a monitor to say, 65-inches, artifacts such as stutter and tearing will likely be more visible ruing the experience especially for AAA titles.

Of course, the display cannot do its magic on its own and is required to be connected to a PC equipped with a compatible Nvidia card directly, using its DisplayPort connection. However, despite using variable refresh rates which are a feature in the new HDMI 2.1 specification, the HDMI inputs on the BFGD are version 2.0b, not 2.1 despite the fact that version 2.1 is perfect for big screen gaming.

In addition to its display prowess, the Nvidia BFGD also comes equipped with the streaming and gaming goodness of the Android TV-powered, Google Assistant-equipped Nvidia Shield. Sadly though, the fact that it's a monitor and not a TV, means that there's no built-in TV tuner for over-the-air antenna broadcasts.

Nvidia has yet to announce a price point for the new monitor.