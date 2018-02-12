NVIDIA Ampere GeForce GPU Release Date Rumors: New Generation GPU to Arrive in April

Reuters/Mike Blake Nvidia asks retailers to prioritize gamers as graphics cards shortage continues.

Rumors say the highly anticipated NVIDIA Ampere GeForce graphics processing unit (GPU) is arriving soon.

According to various reports, the Ampere GPU will be released by April. The news was first revealed by German website 3D Center, which said NVIDIA hopes to replace the GP102 Pascal chip with the first generation Ampere GA104 GPU this year. To add to that, reports say the GP102 has reached the end-of-Life status, which means all production for the device has stopped.

Sources told the media outlet that the only rumored GPU will finally be revealed either at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in mid-March or at the GPU Technology Conference later that month.

Ampere is the next generation GPU from NVIDIA, which is reportedly creating new graphic cards as well, to match the GPU. A GA104 is expected to start production this month. This should lead to other new cards for the GeForce GTX 2000 series. Initially, this will be consisting of GTX 2070 and GTX 2080.

Further rumors say not only one Ampere GPU will be released within the next year. After GA104 for the GTX 2080 and 2070 arrives in April, it will be followed by a GA106 for the GTX 2060 come summer. By early 2019, a GA102 is expected to arrive for a new Titan card or the GTX20180Ti.

While this is good news for gamers, it is still important to note that everything is still just rumors at the moment. For some, it is hard to believe that the Ampere GPUs are just around the corner, following a recent earnings call with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, who said great words about its current GPU.

Talking to reporters, he said he still expects "Pascal to continue to be the world's best gaming platform for the foreseeable future." This makes it hard to believe that the company is releasing a new generation GPU as early as April.

Still, with the Ampere rumors high in the gaming industry, it would not be bad to keep the hopes up.