Nvidia Releases Patch For CPUs

Reuters/Robert Galbraith The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California.

Recent reports have revealed that in the wake of the panic caused by the reveal of chipset flaws called Meltdown and Spectre, Nvidia has released a software patch for their CPUs. Further reports indicate that although the patch was released a few days after the security flaw was identified, Nvidia contends that their GPUs are immune to it.

"NVIDIA is providing an initial security update to mitigate aspects of Google Project Zero's January 3, 2018 publication of novel information disclosure attacks that combine CPU speculative execution with known side channels," said Nvidia in a statement. "NVIDIA's core business is GPU computing. We believe our GPU hardware is immune to the reported security issue. As for our driver software, we are providing updates to help mitigate the CPU security issue."

Further reports reveal that the patches that would fix the affected CPUs were also loaded with updates like the usual raft fixes and enhancements. Nvidia also took the opportunity to include an optimization for "Fortnite," as well as support for ShadowPlay Highlights, which can be found on the game's Battle Royale mode. The full details of the patch were disclosed on the tech giant's official website, but they seem to remain determined to assure their fans that at least for their GPUs, Nvidia has managed to make their device invulnerable and immune to things like Meltdown and Spectre.

Aside from Nvidia, Intel and Microsoft has also released their respective statements on the issue of the Meltdown and Spectre. They have revealed that information on how much slowdown will be caused and which devices might still be eligible for the patch that was rolled out shortly after the reveal of the security flaw. In the meantime, fans are advised to value and keep caution until the problem has been completely eradicated. More information is expected to be released in the coming weeks.