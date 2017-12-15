Nvidia Titan V Specs: What's Inside The Most Powerful GPU Ever Created?

NVidia The new Titan V is driven by NVIDIA's new supercomputing GPU architecture called Volta.

Nvidia has outdone itself with the new Nvidia Titan V GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) which has been dubbed as the "most powerful GPU ever created." Of course, that rings hollow to the company given that it produces several "most powerful GPU ever created" models each year, but still, it does ratify Nvidia's hold on the top spot of the GPU market.

So what's inside the current holder of the title? Well, it's the first to consumer-grade GPU based on Nvidia's new Volta architecture. That being said, the term, the use of the term "consumer" is a bit of a stretch given that it costs an eye-popping $2,999 per unit.

Not that it's unjustified though as Nvidia claims up to 110 teraflops of performance from its 21.1 billion transistors. It's also equipped with 12 GB of HBM2 memory, 5120 CUDA cores, and 640 "tensor cores" that are said to offer up to 9 times the deep-learning performance of its predecessor. Not to mention that it's also focused on AI and scientific simulation processing and comes in gold and black which looks ultra-slick.

"Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high-performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links," said Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang in a recent statement. "With Titan V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can't wait to see their breakthrough discoveries."

Obviously, the Nvidia Titan V is beyond the reach of the average gamer which begs the question, when will Volta make its way into more attainable gaming-focused GPUs? The current Pascal architecture was introduced over a year and a half ago with the GTX 1080 and has been a consistent entry in the list of the best GPUs available on the market.

Given that the Volta GPUs are still very expensive to make, it's probably going to be a long wait before any mass-market Voltas are available. So gamers can either start saving up or slug it out with the GTX 1080 and its turbocharged successor, the GTX 1080 Ti.