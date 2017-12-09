Nvidia Unveils Titan V Video Card for Purchase At $2,999

Nvidia official website A screenshot from the official infographic of Nvidia Volta.

Recent reports have revealed that Nvidia has announced that they have unveiled the Nvidia Titan V, which is being marketed as the most powerful GPU in the market as it is being powered by an equally advanced GPU architecture known as Nvidia Volta.

"Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high-performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links," said Nvidia's chief executive officer Jensen Huang in a statement. "With TITAN V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can't wait to see their breakthrough discoveries."

Further reports reveal that the Nvidia Titan V is equipped with 21.1 billion transistors that can deliver up to 110 teraflops of raw horsepower. This astounding capability of the newest GPU from Nvidia is notably nine times faster than its predecessor. This is due to the Volta technology, which features some groundbreaking GPU designs. It showcases double the energy efficiency of the previous generation of Pascal technology.

Meanwhile, its capability of churning out nine times higher than the peak teraflops can be attributed to the new Tensor Cores. As such, the Nvidia Titan V is perfectly capable of functioning with computations and addressing calculations. Aside from the constructions of the chip, the Nvidia Titan V also features an L1 data cache and shared memory unit on top of a new TSMC 12 nanometer FFN high-performance manufacturing process.

Nvidia reveals that the Titan V is perfect for developers who would like to maximize its capabilities by working with artificial intelligence. The Nvidia Titan V is now available in stores in particular countries. To make sure of the availability fans are encouraged to reach out to their local stores and ask about the Titan V. Regardless, it can now be purchased for $2,999.