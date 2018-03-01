NVIDIA's New GeForce GTX Ampere Graphics Cards Speculated for March Launch

Reuters/ Mike Blake NVIDIA booth at the E3 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California

The new NVIDIA GeForce GTX Graphics Cards are speculated to be launched either this coming March or April. Most new reports suggest the NVIDIA GTX 2070 and 2080 Ampere cards will show themselves during the tech giant's GPU Technology Conference or GTU 2018.

The Ampere graphics cards are said to power next-generation gaming. The company, however, has been quite silent for the past few months about the cards. But a new report released by TweakTown suggests the GTX 2070 and 2980 Ampere cards are set for a launch during the GTU 2018 from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29. According to TweakTown's source, the cards were initially scheduled for an April or May launch but was moved ahead to coincide with the conference.

NVIDIA has not provided any information supporting TweakTown's reports. So far, there are also no updates nor leaks about the cards' specs if they are truly new-generation graphics cards over NVIDIA's 10-series or simply an improvement to the NVIDIA Volta high-performing gaming card. There are users saying NVIDIA is capable of keeping all information about its new products on the down low before release.

The new cards are expected to have better cuda cores, base clock, boost clock, standard memory config, memory speed, graphics card power, and more upgrades. The Ampere cards are also said to support NVIDIA SLI, NVIDIA G-Sync, NVIDIA GameStream, GeForce ShadowPlay, Microsoft DirectX, and more.

According to other reports, the Ampere cards are equipped with TSMC's 12 nm manufacturing process and Samsung's 16 gbps GDDR6 memory. These features make the cards ideal not only for gaming but for other functions as well. Gamers around the globe are now waiting for more updates about the chip cards directly from NVIDIA.

Little is known about the graphics cards' price rates. Meantime, NVIDIA customers should wait for official announcements, as well as for the GTU 2018.