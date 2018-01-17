NY Giants Rumors: Team Eyes Pat Shurmur as Next Head Coach

REUTERS/Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) in front of Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.

The management of the New York Giants is reportedly targeting Pat Shurmur to be the team's next head coach.

Shurmur currently serves as the offensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings. However, he could land a more superior job but with a different National Football League franchise if the speculations are true that he is being eyed by the New York Giants' front office.

Source: The #Giants are targeting #Vikings OC Pat Shurmur as the top choice for their new head coach and he's expected to accept, if offered. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2018

NFL.com insider, Ian Rapoport, broke the news as he recently reported that Shurmur was the "number one choice" as the new Giants head coach. He added that the latter "is expected to accept the job." However, it has yet to be confirmed whether both camps have formally had talks on the matter.

In another report via Twitter, Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press added that Josh McDaniels was also one of the top choices as the next head coach for the Giants.

Like Shurmur, McDaniels is currently signed as an offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. However, there are contradicting reports claiming that he could also land a coaching deal with the Indianapolis Colts. This makes Shurmur the more palpable head coach pick for the Giants.

While the Giants and Shurmur have yet to confirm the news, several reports have attributed Shurmur's ability to work with quarterbacks as the reason why the New York NFL franchise is opting to go with him.

New York Daily News suggests that the Giants could be on their way to making Eli Manning a starter in 2018. It is also possible that Shurmur could work on another player who can perform well with Odell Beckham Jr. The latter is expected to have his contract with the Giants extended.

God really works in mysterious ways....let the journey begin.... I’m geeeked https://t.co/3tbOTPcSl1 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) January 15, 2018

Meanwhile, Beckham could not hide his excitement in the prospect of having Shurmur as their new head coach. After the rumors made headlines, he took to Twitter to share an NFL.com report and captioned it: "God really works in mysterious ways. Let the journey begin...I'm geeeked."