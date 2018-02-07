NYPD Begins Handing Out iPhone 7 and 7 Plus to Police Officers

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz New York Police Department (NYPD) officers walk in Times Square ahead of New Year's Eve celebrations in Manhattan, New York, U.S. December 30, 2017.

In a bid to make their jobs easier and their officers more efficient, the New York Police Department (NYPD) has revealed that they are now replacing the standard issue Windows Phones with an iPhone 7 and 7 Plus. Further reports also revealed that the officers of New York can expect to have them sooner than they think.

"I truly feel like it's the ultimate tool to have as a patrol cop," said officer Christopher Clampitt, as reported by Apple Insider. "We get to the location a lot quicker. By the time the dispatcher puts out the job (on the radio) we're already there."

Clampitt further revealed that they have already gone ahead of the dispatcher before they even announced on the radio once, and he believes that the technology offered by the smartphones will allow them to do that in a more efficient manner. This is based on the fact that dispatcher calls are routed to the nearest officers in the neighborhood where the 911 call came in. By transitioning their data to the iPhone, the NYPD is expecting to be able to check criminal backgrounds, locations, and histories a lot faster than they do with the old phones.

Further reports revealed that the NYPD officers may not have long to wait before they receive their iPhones. The department has been rolling them out at a rate of 600 phones, which coincides with the NYPD's plan to a lot $160 million to supply the officers with smartphones. Currently, the police in the Bronx and Staten Island have already received theirs. Soon enough, the entire police force of New York will have access to the technological advance smartphones.

