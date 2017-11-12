O.J. Simpson Banned From Las Vegas Hotel, His Lawyer Denies Allegations

Reuters/Julie Jacobson/Pool Former NFL star O.J. Simpson chats with his lawyer Patricia Palm during his evidentiary hearing at the Clark County District Court in Las Vegas back in May 2013.

O.J. Simpson has been permanently banned from the Cosmopolitan Hotel Las Vegas after allegations of him causing a scene at the hotel bar have been made.

Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm Laverne, has addressed the news of his client being banned from the Cosmopolitan after allegedly causing a scene. According to Laverne, the hotel simply exercised their rights in terms of trespassing, ABC7 confirmed.

"Cosmopolitan exercised its right to issue a trespass notice. Any private property in Nevada has the right to tell any person that you are trespassing and please don't come back if you comeback you are subject to a misdemeanor arrest," Laverne explained.

In addition to this, a witness said that while Simpson was at the bar, it was only his companions that were drinking, and not him. The witness also adds that Simpson behaved in his chair the entire night until he left at midnight.

Laverne maintains the witness' statement of Simpson not being drunk and causing a riot at the hotel bar, especially since there's no proof or video to support those allegations. He also added that Simpson called his parole officer to undergo tests for drugs and alcohol, which all came out negative, USA Today reports.

Simpson's lawyer also confirmed that there were no broken glasses caused by Simpson, nor did he reprimand the bar staff.

Meanwhile, Las Vegas police also shared that they were not part of any investigation regarding the incident with Simpson at the hotel since it was classified as a "private property issue."

The events happened last Wednesday, where according to TMZ, hotel staff from CliQue said that Simpson got drunk and became angry, then broke a couple of glasses at the bar. Soon police authorities came to pull Simpson out of the bar, to which he cooperated with.

However, the hotel will continue to implement the ban on Simpson since they reserve the right to do so.