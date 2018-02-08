Reuters/Vincest West Featured in the image is actor Ewan McGregor

Rian Johnson said that he is very much excited to see an Obi-Wan Kenobi film, but would rather watch it than direct it. Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor is eager to reprise his role of Obi Wan Kenobi for the film.

Johnson, who directed "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," was recently asked about his take on the expected Obi-Wan Kenobi film in an interview with Collider. The director expressed his excitement for the film as an audience instead of a director.

"In seeing it? Sure, I'll watch that movie in a heartbeat," said Johnson. He also added that, for now, he's keeping his focus on the new "Star Wars" trilogy, but later on went back on his excitement to see the film based on the jedi master.

"God, man, I'd love to see that movie," said Johnson.

Currently, Johnson is working on a "Star Wars" trilogy that steers away from the Skywalker storyline of the franchise.

But if Johnson is not interested in directing, Oscar-nominated Stephen Daldry is already being poached for the Obi-Wan Kenobi film, CBR reports. However, there is no update yet on how the negotiations are going to get Daldry to direct the film.

Meanwhile, McGregor has no problem in reprising the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for a solo film based on his character.

At the 2018 Golden Globes, McGregor told The Hollywood Reporter about his take on the anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi film.

"There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do," McGregor revealed. The actor has always expressed his willingness to take on the role of the master jedi again, so it won't be a problem for Disney and Lucasfilm when they finally run the production.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi film is expected to start production with Disney and Lucasfilm in 2019.