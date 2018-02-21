'Ocean's 8' News, Release Date: Matt Damon Teases 'A Few' Cameos From Original 'Ocean's' Stars

Facebook/oceans8movie Promotional image for 'Ocean's 8'

Matt Damon has teased cameo appearances from "a few" original "Ocean's" stars in the upcoming all-female heist film, "Ocean's 8."

It is already known that Damon will be reprising his role as Linus Caldwell in the new movie starring Sandra Bullock as Debbie Ocean. And, as previously reported, Carl Reiner will also be making a small appearance as Saul Bloom. However, any other cameo appearances from original stars of the "Ocean's" trilogy remain to be seen.

While speaking to the Toronto Sun, Damon revealed the extent of his involvement in the film, as well as teased some other actors making appearances. "It's just a very small cameo. I'm not really in the movie a lot," he said. "I think there are a few of us who pop up really quickly."

It is unknown whether George Clooney and Brad Pitt, who respectively played Danny Ocean and Rusty Ryan, will appear in the film at all. However, beyond the stars of the original trilogy, the upcoming heist movie will also feature cameos from a number of Hollywood A-listers. This includes models Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, and Kendall Jenner. Two other Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, are also set to appear. Joining them are actress Katie Holmes, singer Zayn Malik, and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

"Ocean's 8" follows Debbie Ocean, the sister of Danny Ocean, as she assembles a team of her own to perform a heist at the Met Gala. Other cast members include Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, and Awkwafina.

Bullock previously talked about a possible sequel, explaining that the future of the franchise depends on how the film is received by audiences. "Things have changed as people realize we need to step up our game, have something as good if not better. If something strikes a chord, an 'Ocean's 9' would be ideal," she said.

"Ocean's 8" will premiere on June 8.