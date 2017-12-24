Facebook/Oceans8Movie Will Matt Damon appear in "Oceans 8"?

The first trailer of "Oceans 8" reveals the line of women who will be helping Sandra Bullock's Debbie Ocean successfully run a heist. Meanwhile, could Matt Damon's Linus Caldwell make an appearance?

Warner Bros. Pictures recently launched the first trailer teaser for "Oceans 8," and it reveals who will become Debbie's army of ladies in accomplishing a con.

The trailer begins by showing Debbie speak at what appears to be a parole hearing, given that the mysterious person talking to her says that being granted such is a "privilege."

However, when Debbie talks about living a simple life if she gets released, the trailer shows a fancy hotel and alluring diamonds instead. Moments later, Debbie is out with her best pal, Cate Blanchett's Lou, and the two are already planning what heist to do and who to do it with.

"Even if this was possible, you'd need 20 people," Lou tells Debbie, who immediately corrects her that they only need seven.

First on their recruitment list is Mindy Kaling's Amita — a jewellery maker — who Debbie convinces to join her by giving her the freedom to live away from her mother. Next up is Rihanna's Nine Ball, who appears to be a computer genius that Debbie will need in operating the heist.

Helena Bonham Carter's Rose gets recruited next, in exchange for financial solutions, followed by Awkwafina's Constance, a street illusionist.

Last but not the least was Sarah Paulson's Tammy, who appears to be much like a Stepford housewife and also one of Lou and Debbie's pals in the good old days. Tammy tries to refuse to join Debbie, but after learning the job, she goes on "mommy's very special work trip."

Once all of them have been recruited, Debbie reveals that they will rob Anne Hathaway's Daphne Kluger of her $150 billion diamond necklace at the Met Ball.

Meanwhile, there are rumors that Linus Caldwell could make an appearance because Debbie was seen visiting the grave of her brother.

Although Damon's cameo has yet to be confirmed, there has been a petition to prevent him from making an appearance in the women-oriented film because of his comments on the recent scandals of sexual harassment.

"Oceans 8" is slated to premiere on June 8, 2018.